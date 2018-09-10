SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Warning Issued For Region Until 9 A.M. Monday
AVONMORE (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, 73-year-old George Hazen was last seen on 2nd Street in Avonmore.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Hazen is listed as “missing/endangered,” and troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks are searching for him.

Police describe Hazen as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, about 275 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black and white polo shirt.

He was driving a blue 2010 four-door Kia Optima with Pennsylvania license plate GFM-2696.

Anyone who has seen Hazen, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

