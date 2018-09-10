Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robinson Township Police are trying to identify a person who robbed a gas station Thursday night.

The robbery happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Route 60 near the Thornburg Bridge.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm, but no gun was seen.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen fleeing on Cornell Street toward Thornburg.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Brad Mermon at (412) 788-8115 or send police a message on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/Robinson-Township-Police-Department.