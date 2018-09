Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg.

First responders were sent to the 1600 block of Laketon Road around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation.

