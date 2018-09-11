Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — More than 160 people overcame their fear of heights to support people facing a much scarier challenge. Volunteers went “Over The Edge” and rappelled 38 stories down the side of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver.

The event raised money for the Cancer League of Colorado.

One of those volunteers is a 90-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran. Richard Keller isn’t letting prostate cancer slow him down.

“That building is something. You have a throttle and a brake and your hands. They all have to be working in coordination. It was kind of tricky to get it just right so I could keep going rather than catch every few seconds,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing to try. I encourage everybody to try it at least once in life.”

Keller says he looks forward to doing it again next year.