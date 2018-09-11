Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two Cleveland children who authorities say were taken by their mother after a shooting in which their father was killed.

Police say the children ages 4 and 7 were taken from their home by their mother, 28-year-old Arriel Bryant, after the Monday night shooting.

The website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identifies the kids as 7-year-old Armani Kelley and 4-year-old Anijah Kelley.

Cleveland.com reports that police called to the home found the children’s father, 30-year-old Richard Kelley, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Bryant may be armed. She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 911.

