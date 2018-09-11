Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted sex offender from Erie was arrested in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Fifty-three-year-old Kenneth McCutcheon, formerly of Erie, Pa., was charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, indecent exposure and indecent assault forcible compulsion in September 2010.

He later pled guilty to indecent assault and was sentenced to 18 to 60 months in prison. When he was released, McCutcheon was classified as a sexually violent predator.

McCutcheon was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in July 2018.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies received information Monday afternoon that McCutcheon had been spotted in downtown Pittsburgh. They began to search the area and received a tip that McCutcheon was at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

McCutcheon was taken into custody and sent to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will remain until he is transported back to Erie County in the next few days.