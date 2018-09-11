SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flood waters are creating an interesting phenomenon in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Works Department, the high waters are beginning to infiltrate the steam pipes underneath the city. That is causing thick clouds of steam to pour from manhole covers.

downtown pittsburgh steam 2 Flood Waters Create Bizarre Steam Phenomenon In Cultural District Downtown

(Photo Credit: KDKA Assignment Editor Olga George)

downtown pittsburgh steam 1 Flood Waters Create Bizarre Steam Phenomenon In Cultural District Downtown

(Photo Credit: KDKA Assignment Editor Olga George)

It is happening on Penn Avenue, in and around the Cultural District.

Public Safety officials tweeted out photos of the steam, telling the public not to be alarmed.

However, they do say it is wise to keep your distance as the steam can be hot.

Barricades have been set up to keep people back at a safe distance.

The same thing happened back in February when the rivers were once again overflowing due to flooding.

