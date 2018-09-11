Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flood waters are creating an interesting phenomenon in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Works Department, the high waters are beginning to infiltrate the steam pipes underneath the city. That is causing thick clouds of steam to pour from manhole covers.

It is happening on Penn Avenue, in and around the Cultural District.

Public Safety officials tweeted out photos of the steam, telling the public not to be alarmed.

However, they do say it is wise to keep your distance as the steam can be hot.

As flood waters infiltrate steam pipes beneath @CityPGH’s @DowntownPitt at the Allegheny River, thick steam can be seen coming from manhole covers around Penn Avenue. There is no cause for alarm, but please remain on the other side of barricades. It can be hot. pic.twitter.com/eQZzsQ6iOk — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) September 11, 2018

Barricades have been set up to keep people back at a safe distance.

The same thing happened back in February when the rivers were once again overflowing due to flooding.