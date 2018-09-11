Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Oakland have identified the suspect that attempted to rob an Oakland woman.

The Pittsburgh Police say that Abdul Kenyatta Thrower, 45, of the North Side followed a woman back to her apartment in Oakland on July 30 and waited for the victim her door. Thrower reportedly pushed the woman in and attempted to take the womans wallet and cell phone but was fought off by the woman and her roommate.

Thrower fled the scene after the women began to scream, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about Thrower and his location to contact Zone 4 Police at 412-422-6520