PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sept. 11, 2008 marked the start of Pennsylvania’s Clean Indoor Air Act which placed a ban on smoking inside most businesses.

The ban that is now celebrating its 10th anniversary is looking to expand into new territories.

Lawmakers in Pittsburgh are looking to expand the indoor smoking ban to include businesses such as bars, casinos and private clubs in addition to other currently exempt buildings.

Health professionals and Democratic leaders met in Pittsburgh today to talk about cleaning the air indoors for over 1,700 business across the state.

“This is a simple matter of fairness,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Dan Frankel. “If you work in most businesses in Pennsylvania, your lungs are protected. But if your job is one of the more than 1,700 that have asked to be exempt from the law, you’re not.”

Lawmakers are calling for smoking to be banned in total at all businesses in Pennsylvania.