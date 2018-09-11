Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — His music touched the lives of millions, and at the same time promoted his hometown.

Now, some stars in the music industry and his fellow Pittsburghers will pay tribute to rapper Mac Miller.

Many fans have left flowers at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park in the days since Miller’s death last week.

It was a favorite place for Miller in his childhood, and became the name of his first studio album.

It’s also where his record label will hold a vigil for the rapper Tuesday evening.

A fresh coat of paint on the slide at Blue Slide Park ahead of tonight’s vigil for Mac Miller. #MacMiller #RIP #blueslidepark @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GRDc3Bf2lE — David Highfield (@DavidHighfield) September 11, 2018

There will be tributes starting at 7:30 p.m., and a candlelight ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for fill coverage of the Blue Slide Park vigil.