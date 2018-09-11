SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — His music touched the lives of millions, and at the same time promoted his hometown.

Now, some stars in the music industry and his fellow Pittsburghers will pay tribute to rapper Mac Miller.

Many fans have left flowers at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park in the days since Miller’s death last week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It was a favorite place for Miller in his childhood, and became the name of his first studio album.

It’s also where his record label will hold a vigil for the rapper Tuesday evening.

There will be tributes starting at 7:30 p.m., and a candlelight ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for fill coverage of the Blue Slide Park vigil.

