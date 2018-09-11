Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has set up a camera so you can watch elk from the comfort of your home.

A camera has been installed on State Game Lands 311 in elk country in a field that the Game Commission says is typically a hub of elk activity.

Viewers can also expect to see turkeys, deer and other wildlife.

The live stream is expected to run until sometime in mid-October.

To view the live stream, visit pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Elk/Pages/default.aspx.