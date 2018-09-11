SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Warning In Effect For Monongahela, Ohio, Yough Rivers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break created a geyser in South Oakland early Tuesday morning.

It started sometime before 4:30 a.m. and the water was flowing, shooting up into the air, for at least an hour before Pittsburgh.

Some vehicles were driving right through it at the intersection of Bates Street and South Avenue.

south oakland geyser Water Main Break Creates Geyser In South Oakland

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials were already on scene for scheduled work on an eight-inch main there from 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. today.

There’s no word yet on how long the fix could take or how it might impact water service in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

