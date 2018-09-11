Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break created a geyser in South Oakland early Tuesday morning.

It started sometime before 4:30 a.m. and the water was flowing, shooting up into the air, for at least an hour before Pittsburgh.

Some vehicles were driving right through it at the intersection of Bates Street and South Avenue.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials were already on scene for scheduled work on an eight-inch main there from 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. today.

There’s no word yet on how long the fix could take or how it might impact water service in the area.

