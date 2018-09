Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was injured when a tanker truck rolled over onto its side along I-279 southbound late Tuesday morning in Ohio Township.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Mount Nebo Road exit.

According to state police, the tanker was also leaking fuel.

There’s no word on the condition of the person who was injured, or what caused the crash.

