Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Communities along the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers were hit especially hard by last weekend’s heavy and constant rainfall.

The waters are now receding along the banks of the Youghiogheny River, but they leave behind significant damage throughout the McKees Point Marina. The steps to the docks are still underwater and the rushing river folded some of the wooden piers in half.

In Elizabeth Township, the sound of pumps filled the air early Tuesday morning as homeowners pushed to drain flood waters from basements and garages.

Twenty-three evacuees, including more than a dozen senior citizens from a nearby assisted living facility and four families, spent the night at the Collingsburg Volunteer Fire Company. A few families brought their dogs and one brought 4-day-old kittens. The Red Cross made sure everyone had a warm bed and food.

“This morning, we’ve been dealing with people going around barriers or the barriers have disappeared overnight,” said Chief Wayne Cosgrove, Dravosburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Because of that, Chief Cosgrove said the driver of an Audi didn’t stop along Route 837 Tuesday morning, and found himself sinking into the deep waters that ponded on the roadway.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

“He’s the third person in two days that we’ve had to assist or the swift water team from the county has come out,” said Chief Cosgrove.

Crews from Dravosburg will now set up new signs along Route 837 until the water drains.

“I don’t know why people can’t stop and think before they drive through,” said Chief Cosgrove.

The driver of the Audi said he thought that the water didn’t appear that deep, but he wished he had made a different decision.

Allegheny County officials declared a state of emergency on Monday after the historic rainfall caused damage throughout the region.

The Bathtub section of the Parkway Central and the 10th Street Bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh both remain closed due to flooding. The Mon Wharf parking lot also remains closed.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

Flood waters are also covering the fountain at Point State Park. Pittsburgh Public Works says there is a “big clean-up ahead” at the Point.

The Ohio River crested yesterday at 27 feet.

River levels are expected to continue to fall.