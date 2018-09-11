Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s home game against No. 14 West Virginia won’t take place Saturday with Hurricane Florence approaching the state.

The schools announced the change Tuesday afternoon, citing the “increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions.”

The school said the decision came after discussions with West Virginia, the Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management officials.

Due to the increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions associated with Hurricane Florence, our game with @WVUfootball will not be played this weekend.https://t.co/An5ShiiLDt — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 11, 2018

It’s unclear if the game will be rescheduled.

