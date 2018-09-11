SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s home game against No. 14 West Virginia won’t take place Saturday with Hurricane Florence approaching the state.

The schools announced the change Tuesday afternoon, citing the “increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions.”

The school said the decision came after discussions with West Virginia, the Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management officials.

It’s unclear if the game will be rescheduled.

