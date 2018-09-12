Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) — A missing man from Washington County has been found dead in Ohio.

WTOV-TV reports 50-year-old Anthony “Tony” Goudy was found dead off U.S. 22 in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

A passerby noticed tire track marks over the hill near the Reeds Mill exit, and law enforcement officials later discovered Goudy’s work van and his body in a wooded area off the side of the road.

Goudy was reported missing on Sept. 7. His family said he was last seen at his Washington County home on Sept. 4.

