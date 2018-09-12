Filed Under:Anthony Goudy, Jefferson County, Local TV, Missing Man, Ohio, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) — A missing man from Washington County has been found dead in Ohio.

WTOV-TV reports 50-year-old Anthony “Tony” Goudy was found dead off U.S. 22 in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

anthony goudy Report: Missing Washington Co. Man Found Dead In Ohio

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

A passerby noticed tire track marks over the hill near the Reeds Mill exit, and law enforcement officials later discovered Goudy’s work van and his body in a wooded area off the side of the road.

Goudy was reported missing on Sept. 7. His family said he was last seen at his Washington County home on Sept. 4.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s