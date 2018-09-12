Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police need your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On July 20, a man walked into an antique jewelry store on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside and took a large amount of jewelry.

“A white male [in his] mid-20s to early 30s had gone into the store prior to the robbery, had observed items in the cases and spent a few minutes in the store looking around, [then] left the store. Shortly thereafter, he re-entered the store. Upon re-entering the store, he again looked at cases for a moment and then pulled a firearm out of his clothing, robbed the store owners at gunpoint and then fled the store into an alley to the rear of Ellsworth Avenue,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black shirt, suit jacket and tie at the time of the robbery.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.