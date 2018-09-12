  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Crime Stoppers, Local TV, Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers, Shadyside

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police need your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On July 20, a man walked into an antique jewelry store on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside and took a large amount of jewelry.

crime stoppers jewelry store robbery Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Suspect In Antique Jewelry Store Robbery

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers)

“A white male [in his] mid-20s to early 30s had gone into the store prior to the robbery, had observed items in the cases and spent a few minutes in the store looking around, [then] left the store. Shortly thereafter, he re-entered the store. Upon re-entering the store, he again looked at cases for a moment and then pulled a firearm out of his clothing, robbed the store owners at gunpoint and then fled the store into an alley to the rear of Ellsworth Avenue,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black shirt, suit jacket and tie at the time of the robbery.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s