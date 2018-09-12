Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — One man was able to escape to safety when fire broke out at a duplex in Bellevue early Wednesday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out after 6 a.m. near the corner of South Bryant and Lincoln Avenues.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the Bellevue fire marshal, said they found flames in the basement. The smoke then billowed through the rest of the home, and eventually the flames shot through the roof.

According to the fire marshal, only the left side of the duplex was occupied. The man who lived there was sleeping when the fire broke out, but was able to get out safely.

A neighbor, who was coming home from work, was the first one to call 911.

UPDATE: Fire officials tell us one firefighter was injured during the fire fight here in Bellevue. He was inside the home and somehow hurt his ribs. He was taken to a local hospital. @kdka #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/HYPx0VJOGW — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 12, 2018

The right side of the building is under construction.

The fire marshal said one firefighter was hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

However, the street has been shut down and there’s no word on when it will reopen.

The fire was a tough one to fight. Crews called in the third alarm in order to get the extra manpower.

Several fire companies from nearby communities, like West View and Avalon, were also on the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 7:40 a.m.

