BELLEVUE (KDKA) — One man was able to escape to safety when fire broke out at a duplex in Bellevue early Wednesday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out after 6 a.m. near the corner of South Bryant and Lincoln Avenues.

bellevue fire 2 1 Man Escapes From 3 Alarm Duplex Fire In Bellevue

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the Bellevue fire marshal, said they found flames in the basement. The smoke then billowed through the rest of the home, and eventually the flames shot through the roof.

According to the fire marshal, only the left side of the duplex was occupied. The man who lived there was sleeping when the fire broke out, but was able to get out safely.

A neighbor, who was coming home from work, was the first one to call 911.

The right side of the building is under construction.

The fire marshal said one firefighter was hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

However, the street has been shut down and there’s no word on when it will reopen.

bellevue fire 1 1 Man Escapes From 3 Alarm Duplex Fire In Bellevue

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

The fire was a tough one to fight. Crews called in the third alarm in order to get the extra manpower.

Several fire companies from nearby communities, like West View and Avalon, were also on the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 7:40 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

