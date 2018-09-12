Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — At Bethel Park High School on Thursday, an active shooter drill is scheduled to get underway during an extended third period class.

This drill will include the sound of gunfire, but blanks will be fired, not real bullets. School Police and Bethel Park Police will conduct the exercise.

Nanette Adams has a son who just this year enrolled in the High School. She and some other parents contacted KDKA-TV News saying they were concerned about the drill; more specifically, the fact that blanks were bring used.

“Students have been prepared, although I have not been advised about what that preparation consists of,” Adams said. “My concern is for students who may have some sort of issue with anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, special needs students.”

The high school principal sent emails out to parents saying in part that the drill will include an alleged shooter in the building.

The police will be firing blanks to expose everyone to the sound of gunfire in the building.

In the email, he said the blanks will not be fired at anyone, however the sound may be heard throughout the school.

Adams said she thinks that school officials should have provided more information about the drill, and not only is she apprehensive about the psychological effects the drill could have on some of the students but also how neighbors might react to the sound of what they believe to be real gunfire.

“There are homes located nearby, and I have no idea if anyone who does not have a student in the district has been informed that this drill is going to be taking place,” Adams said. “There’s a lot of unknown variables of what could potentially happen if a homeowner nearby heard shots being fired off.”