MONESSEN (KDKA) — Officials say a Monessen man is accused of violently abusing his toddler and the child’s mother is facing charges for failing to stop him.

Both Amanda Billion and David Allen Jackson Jr. are facing charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Jackson physically abused his child to the point medical care was needed.

Investigators say Jackson, a man with a significant criminal history, struck the toddler repeatedly and plunged the child’s hand into hot spaghetti sauce.

Monessen Police are also charging Billion, the child’s mother, with child neglect after they say she did nothing to stop Jackson.

The investigation into the alleged abuse began in July after a doctor examining the child at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh found the 21-month-old had noticeable bruising on both sides of the buttocks and burns on the left hand and fingers. Doctors determined the toddler was the victim of child abuse.

No one answered the door at the Reed Avenue home where the alleged abuse took place.

Billion is free awaiting her preliminary arraignment.

Jackson is also awaiting his preliminary arraignment, facing multiple felony counts to include aggravated assault on a child under the age of 6.