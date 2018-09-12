SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Cranberry Township.

The robbery was first reported just after 10:30 a.m. at the PNC Bank on Route 19.

pnc bank robbery cranberry township Police Search For Suspect After Cranberry Twp. Bank Robbery

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene. It’s not yet known how much money, if any, the person got away with.

Police remain on scene looking for evidence.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

