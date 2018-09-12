Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Cranberry Township.

The robbery was first reported just after 10:30 a.m. at the PNC Bank on Route 19.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene. It’s not yet known how much money, if any, the person got away with.

#MORE – Cranberry Police tell me the bank robber is a white male, wearing a black hoodie, & ran off before police arrived. Nobody injured. @FBIPittsburgh is handling the investigation now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MU4aUQTERw — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) September 12, 2018

Police remain on scene looking for evidence.

