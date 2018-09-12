Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in East Pittsburgh were hoping to hear about progress in the conversations the borough is having about the possible dissolution of the borough’s police force Wednesday evening.

The department has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

The District Attorney said the department did not have proper policies and procedures in place.

Mayor Louis Payne told residents at a community meeting Wednesday night that cost is a big factor as officials decide whether a merger, a takeover or a consolidation is the ideal scenario. They are all still possibilities.

The mayor also said they are working on an “alternative plan in the interim.”

Right now talks are ongoing with one neighboring municipality.

Council members continued to stress that it’s just too early in the process to release any details on the negotiations and talks.