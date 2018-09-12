  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Antwon Rose, East Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh Police, Kym Gable, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in East Pittsburgh were hoping to hear about progress in the conversations the borough is having about the possible dissolution of the borough’s police force Wednesday evening.

The department has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

The District Attorney said the department did not have proper policies and procedures in place.

east pittsburgh police borough meeting Talks About Possibly Dissolving East Pittsburgh Police Dept. Continue

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams)

Mayor Louis Payne told residents at a community meeting Wednesday night that cost is a big factor as officials decide whether a merger, a takeover or a consolidation is the ideal scenario. They are all still possibilities.

The mayor also said they are working on an “alternative plan in the interim.”

Right now talks are ongoing with one neighboring municipality.

Council members continued to stress that it’s just too early in the process to release any details on the negotiations and talks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s