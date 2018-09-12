  • KDKA TVOn Air

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm but it is still considered an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm.

As of 11 p.m., the storm was centered 280 miles east southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving northwest at 17 mph. Its maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly to 110 mph.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC – SEPTEMBER 12: The outer bands of Hurricane Florence are visible as the storm approaches, on September 12, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

But the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.

