KDKA-TV invites technology lovers alike to KDKA-TV TechnoVation, held on Friday, September 21st at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel from 6pm-8pm (doors open at 5:30pm).

Don’t miss Pittsburgh’s most innovative networking event! Hear from key corporations, city leaders, innovators and organizations that are working together to lead the way into the future of technology.

From 6PM – 8PM, During KDKA-TV the TechnoVation Panel Discussion, you will hear from key corporations, city leaders and innovators that are working together to lead the charge into the future. The expert panel of local professionals will discuss the rise of technology in Pittsburgh as well as its importance in the growth of the city.

FEATURED PANELISTS:

Opening Remarks by the City of Pittsburgh: Mayor William Peduto

Moderator: KDKA-TV Jon Delano

PANELISTS:

City of Pittsburgh:

CGI: Bernard Mongilio, Senior Vice President

PNC/numo: Laura Ritz, Chief Operating Officer of numo

Lanxess: Dr. Elie Saad, Vice President of Corporate Development

ServiceLink: Kiran Rattem, Chief Technology Officer

Argo AI: Peter Rander, President

Pencils and Robots: Tracey Zimmerman, President

Rosedale Tech: