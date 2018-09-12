SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — All games between Penn Hills and Connellsville school districts have been canceled after reports of a controversial incident during a game between the two high schools.

The cancellations come after reports of racial slurs aimed at Penn Hills players during a varsity boys’ soccer game.

According to the Tribune Review, it happened last Thursday.

connellsville football stadium Report: Connellsville Students Yell Racial Slurs During Game Against Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Connellsville Area School District superintendent says they’re taking the allegations seriously.

Stay with KDKA for Brenda Waters’ full report on this developing story at 5 and 6 p.m.

