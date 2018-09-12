Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three tons of ready-to-eat Philly Beef Steak products have been recalled because of a possible listeria contamination.

According to the USDA, CTI Foods, out of Kentucky, is recalling sliced beef products produced on Aug. 9.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 19085” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The following products are subject to recall:

672 cardboard cases labeled Classic Sysco having a NET WT of 10 lbs. The cardboard cases contain four 2.5 lb. bags of product. Both the box and the bags are labeled “FULLY COOKED PHILLY BEEF STEAK SLICED Caramel Color Added” with a package code of 4887097.

The recalled products were shipped to a warehouse in Ohio, and then distributed to other food service locations.

No illnesses have been reported, but anyone with concerns is urged to call their doctor.

For more on the recall, visit the USDA’s website at this link.

And anyone with questions can call CTI Foods LLC at 817-869-1153.