Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Arrested, Pittsburgh Police, Richard Dilimone

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer is accused of driving with a suspended license and crashing into a truck.

According to online court documents, 29-year-old Richard Dilimone is facing charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and drivers required to be licensed.

Dilimone allegedly hit a pickup truck on East Carson Street in August, injuring the driver. Dilimone had a suspended license at the time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s