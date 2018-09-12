Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer is accused of driving with a suspended license and crashing into a truck.

According to online court documents, 29-year-old Richard Dilimone is facing charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and drivers required to be licensed.

Dilimone allegedly hit a pickup truck on East Carson Street in August, injuring the driver. Dilimone had a suspended license at the time.

