PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A teacher in the Plum Borough School District will stand trial on charges he sexually assaulted a child.

Louis Thon waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

He taught Social Studies at Plum.

He’s accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy two years ago.

The boy told police they met online and had sex at his home.

At the time, Thon was 22.

