PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says his banged-up elbow is nothing to worry about.

He was hurt during the Steelers’ season opener in Cleveland on Sunday. He’ll take it easy at practice this week and expects to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 09: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday, but he said it wasn’t because of his elbow; it was just a veteran day off. He and a few other players sometimes get Wednesdays off for an extra day of rest.

He is expected to be back on the practice fields Thursday afternoon with the team.

The news is good for Roethlisberger, but not for one of his offensive lineman. David DeCastro wasn’t able to practice Wednesday and said his hand is worse than he originally thought.

