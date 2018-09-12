CBS Local— Ten U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 94 facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Hurricane Florence.
The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall Thursday. The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency and thousands of residents are preparing for the approaching storm.
‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence Aims To Drench Carolinas
“People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect,” said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president. “As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm’s way.”
U-Haul Companies of Central North Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal South Carolina, Northern Virginia, Richmond, South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, Southern Virginia, Tidewater and Western North Carolina have made 94 facilities across four states – including Georgia – available for assistance.
Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store. Locations are sorted by state:
GEORGIA (6 locations)
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad St.
1589 Broad St.
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 722-4396
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Augusta West
3515 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30909
(706) 447-5225
1802 Gordon Hwy.
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 738-0121
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro
3363 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30909
(706) 738-6463
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah
8810 Abercorn St.
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-6550
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah Ogeechee
3802 Ogeechee Road
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 233-9912
NORTH CAROLINA (26 locations)
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Asheville
387 Swannanoa River Road
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 298-8551
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Asheville
3161 Sweeten Creek Road
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 483-5707
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone
849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 297-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Farm Pond
6216 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 535-0030
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Freedom Mall
1530 Ashley Road
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 399-2528
U-Haul at Independence Blvd. (U-Box containers only)
6601 E. Independence
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 536-7785
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sharon Road
1400 Sharon Road W.
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 358-0010
U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Blvd.
5108 South Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 525-5889
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Statesville Road
4124 Statesville Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 900-1311
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown Charlotte
1224 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28206
(704) 379-1414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wilkinson Blvd.
9136 Wilkinson Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28214
(704) 392-0056
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord
855 Concord Parkway S.
Concord, NC 28027
(980) 248-2308
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Norman
19116 Statesville Road
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-8885
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Safe Harbor
9208 Westmoreland Road
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 655-8312
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.
5400 Bragg Blvd.
Fayetteville, NC 28303
(910) 864-2797
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum
2346 Gillespie St.
Fayetteville, NC 28306
(910) 223-1556
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gastonia
3919 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28056
(704) 824-5298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport
7203 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 790-8654
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville
1500 Airport Road
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828) 233-5017
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory
542 Main Ave. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 256-0209
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory
331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite #101
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 358-3669
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River
425 S. Marine Blvd.
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-2717
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mooresville
304 W. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28117
(704) 663-6267
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ballantyne
13401 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC 28134
(704) 541-7999
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford
2701 S. Horner Blvd.
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 842-3309
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thomasville
1020 Randolph St.
Thomasville, NC 27360
(336) 481-0348
SOUTH CAROLINA (23 locations)
901 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
(803) 791-5992
U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.
584 King St.
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 732-1605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes
125 Decker Park Road
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 699-9397
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road
1003 Zimalcrest Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 731-0067
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood
1037 Elmwood Ave.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 256-2499
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson
5604 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 787-5154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road
156 Jamil Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-6184
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26
3754 Fernandina Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-4414
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill
1117 Spakleberry Lane Extension
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 766-7417
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley
8400 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 736-8582
2339 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29204
(803) 256-7397
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence
369 N. Irby St.
Florence, SC 29501
(843) 665-4061
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain
24 Roper Mountain Road
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 254-9154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton
529 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 233-8319
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville
1406 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 269-8172
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River
3195 Hwy. 9 E.
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 399-4777
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach
5604 S. Kings Hwy.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29575
(843) 238-5701
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road
4788 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-6942
U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester
8222 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 552-3361
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.
2155 Credit Union Lane
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572-1140
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg
1500 International Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 574-2298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg
345 Whitney Road
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-4140
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia
400 Orchard Drive
West Columbia, SC 29170
(803) 796-3724
VIRGINIA (39 locations)
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly
3995 Westfax Drive
Chantilly, VA 20151
(703) 222-6198
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenbrier
664 Woodlake Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
(757) 424-7361
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Military Highway
803 Butler St.
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-7880
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark
804 W. Roslyn Road
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 520-4840
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River
2400 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24540
(434) 799-1730
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg
2411 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
(540) 368-2041
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17
1101 International Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
(540) 907-4303
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Coliseum
1023 W. Mercury Blvd.
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 838-1393
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End
3133 E. Parham Road
Henrico, VA 23228
(804) 616-3629
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon
14040 Park Center Road
Herndon, VA 20171
(571) 748-4293
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newington
8207 Terminal Road
Lorton, VA 22079
(703) 339-9830
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg
1760 Park Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24501
(434) 528-3115
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake
7401 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 333-7603
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas
10480 Dumfries Road
Manassas, VA 20110
(703) 369-4619
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park
8537 Centreville Road
Manassas Park, VA 20111
(703) 369-6080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville
8083 Elm Drive
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 559-2061
U-Haul at Deer Park (U-Box container only)
609 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-7100
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown
1301 Monticello Ave.
Norfolk, VA 23510
(757) 625-1656
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Janaf
5609 Raby Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 461-8274
U-Haul Moving & Storage at North Military Hwy.
7448 N. Military Hwy.
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-1862
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road
2540 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 861-9789
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airline Blvd.
2855 Airline Blvd.
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-7853
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.
5400 Oaklawn Blvd.
Prince George, VA 23875
(804) 458-7553
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park
4725 Jefferson Park Road
Prince George, VA 23875
(804) 458-7636
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.
351 E. Belt Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 231-0743
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham
6101 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 231-0332
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont
5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23234
(804) 275-9488
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Scott’s Addition at The Diamond
2930 N. Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-0712
U-Haul of Southside Plaza (U-Box container only)
500 E. Belt Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 231-9173
U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU
900 N. Lombardy
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 358-4978
8610 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23235
(804) 272-6427
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport
2902 Hershberger Road
Roanoke, VA 24017
(540) 563-1644
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike
3434 Salem Turnpike
Roanoke, VA 24017
(540) 344-3709
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield
5285 Port Royal Road
Springfield, VA 22151
(703) 962-1241
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling
45715 Old Ox Road
Sterling, VA 20166
(703) 437-3404
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Holland Road
1325 Holland Road
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 925-0846
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Plaza Trail
140 S. Plaza
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-1877
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Town Center
4950 Va. Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-1432
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills
14523 Telegraph Road
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 490-1444