Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who worked as a pharmacist at multiple Walmart locations in western Pennsylvania is accused of fraudulently obtaining prescriptions for his own use.

Pennsylvania State Police say their investigation began in December 2017 after Walmart contacted them about suspicious activity involving 65-year-old Richard Wisz, of Ligonier. Wisz worked as a pharmacist at Walmart locations in Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Through their investigation, troopers learned that Wisz used the information of at least two other doctors to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for his own personal use, in addition to writing himself prescriptions without any provider or physician permission. He would also list the names of his wife and son on the prescriptions.

Police say Wisz fraudulently wrote himself prescriptions for more than three years. During that time, Wisz allegedly fraudulently obtained more than 50 prescriptions for a variety of drugs, including Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Lorazepam. He also allegedly billed multiple insurance companies for the fraudulent prescriptions.

Wisz is facing multiple charges, including professional prescription administration and dispensing, insurance fraud and forgery.