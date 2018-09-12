  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Pharmacist, Richard Wisz, Somerset County, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who worked as a pharmacist at multiple Walmart locations in western Pennsylvania is accused of fraudulently obtaining prescriptions for his own use.

Pennsylvania State Police say their investigation began in December 2017 after Walmart contacted them about suspicious activity involving 65-year-old Richard Wisz, of Ligonier. Wisz worked as a pharmacist at Walmart locations in Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Through their investigation, troopers learned that Wisz used the information of at least two other doctors to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for his own personal use, in addition to writing himself prescriptions without any provider or physician permission. He would also list the names of his wife and son on the prescriptions.

Police say Wisz fraudulently wrote himself prescriptions for more than three years. During that time, Wisz allegedly fraudulently obtained more than 50 prescriptions for a variety of drugs, including Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Lorazepam. He also allegedly billed multiple insurance companies for the fraudulent prescriptions.

Wisz is facing multiple charges, including professional prescription administration and dispensing, insurance fraud and forgery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s