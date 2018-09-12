Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the PNC Bank on Homeville Road in West Mifflin.

Officials say the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-20s. He is between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches tall with a thin build.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a McDonald’s uniform and a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to called the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.