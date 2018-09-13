Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GRINDSTONE, FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – Layfette Memorial Park in Grindstone, Fayette County is a place of peace and remembrance, but a recent move by cemetery management has enraged many.

The cemetery’s owner, Stoneemor Partner L.P. start a new policy stating that graves can only be decorated a certain way. Now, hundreds of grave sites have been stripped of mementos like solar lights, American flags and other special things.

“Destroyed,” said Margie Harvey. “Destroyed, all their things are gone.”

The items are piled on the ground and headed for the trash. What upsets those with loved ones at the cemetery most is the lack of warning.

“I found out on Facebook,” said Michelle Soroka. “If I get to my son’s grave and things are ripped off, there’s going to be a problem.”

Soroka’s son is buried at the cemetery.

The cemetery’s managing company is allowing flowers to decorate the graves, but here’s the catch: the vase has to be purchased from the cemetery.

“I believe it’s a matter of greed,” said Harvey who lost her grandson Zayden to cancer. Zayden is buried at Layfette Memorial Park.

The management company did not respond to KDKA’s phone calls to find out why there was no warning for the cleanup.