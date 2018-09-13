  • KDKA TVOn Air

DETROIT (AP/KDKA) — General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because the power-assisted steering can briefly shut down.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.

GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. A failure would increase the risk of a crash. The company didn’t mention any crashes in documents filed with the government.

Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners. No date has been set for the recall to begin.

GM recalled 2014 model year trucks last year for the same problem.

