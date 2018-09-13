Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Filming on the new Mister Rogers’ movie looks to be underway in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Tom Hanks is starring in “You Are My Friend,” which tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

Hanks has already been spotted around town.

And, now, it seems some sets are popping up in the area.

NextPittsburgh posted photos to Instagram showing a New York City subway stop built right in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh at 9th Street and Penn Avenue.

An NYC subway stop may look out of place in the Steel City, but NextPittsburgh says it’s just “Pittsburgh dressed up as NYC” for the movie shoot.

The film is set to be released on Oct. 18, 2019.