PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at the Kerr Elementary School will have the day off on Friday after officials say they discovered mold.

The school that is in the Fox Chapel School District announced the class cancelation for the school on Kittanning Pike as the mold was visually detected in three rooms.

Superintendent Gene Freeman said that the mold was visually detected in each of the rooms.

“The district will be utilizing (Friday) to conduct air quality testing throughout the school, Freeman wrote in a letter. “Currently, we believe the issue can be addressed by the end of this weekend, and no other signs of mold have been detected in the school.”

The school plans to reopen on Monday pending the results of the air quality tests.