NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A large fire has raced through at least two buildings in New Kensington, Westmoreland County.

The blaze was first reported around noon along 4th Avenue.

Several businesses are reportedly housed inside the buildings, including a tax office, baker, barber shop and restaurant.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Multiple fire companies have been called to the scene.

