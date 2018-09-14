Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gag order has been requested in the case against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported that prosecutors have asked to muzzle lawyers for both parties, potential witnesses and other people assisting or associated with the parties.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed the Post-Gazette’s report.

A hearing will be held Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES:

The case is set to go to trial on Feb. 26, 2019.

Rose, 17, was shot and killed on June 19 while running from a vehicle that was pulled over for a felony stop.

Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide about a week after the incident and has been on house arrest.