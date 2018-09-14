Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police investigators were processing what appeared to be a wild shooting scene on Corey Avenue in Braddock on Friday.

A car left at the scene was shot at least 20 times. Numerous spent shell casings could be seen out in the street with evidence markers next to them.

KDKA-TV News received some information that people in two cars were shooting at each other, and someone was caught in the crossfire. Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins said he would not comment on that information at this point because information is still coming in.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the area of Corey Avenue and Mills Street for a report of shots fired around 7:15 p.m.

A vehicle was found at the scene with about 20 bullet holes in it, and a number of shell casings were found in the intersection.

A short time later, police received reports that a male suffering from gunshot wounds was at Edgewood Town Center. He was driven to a local hospital by private means before police arrived.

According to police, the victim suffered grazing gunshot wounds on the left side of his body and the wounds are not life-threatening.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said that shootings happen on Corey Avenue all the time. No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

