NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Firefighters returned to the scene Friday of a large fire that burned half a block in New Kensington just one day earlier.

They were called back Friday morning to put out hot spots that continue to smolder.

new kensington fire 1 Firefighters Continue To Douse Hot Spots In New Kensington

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

The state fire marshal now knows the fire started in a vacant building, but how the fire started remains unknown.

At least 60 firefighters were called to fight the blaze that involved four buildings on 9th Street.

The roofs in two of the buildings collapsed. Those buildings will be torn down.

The fire damaged several apartments and four businesses.

The investigation continues into the blaze.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this developing story.

