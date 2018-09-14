SEVERE WEATHER:Florence Downgraded To Tropical Storm
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates say right fielder Gregory Polanco could be out until next June after having surgery on his left shoulder.

The Pirates made the announcement on Friday, which was Polanco’s 27th birthday.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Gregory Polanco #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is walked off by field by trainers Bryan Housand and Ben Potenziano after being injured on a slide attempt in the sixth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Polanco leads the Pirates with a career-high 23 home runs, 81 RBIs and 61 extra-base hits. He batted .254 this season.

Polanco dislocated his throwing shoulder on an awkward slide into second base on a double last Friday against Miami. He had surgery Wednesday, and the Pirates said it is projected to take seven to nine months for a return to action.

Along with injuring his shoulder, Polanco bruised his knee on the slide. He has played all five of his major league season with Pittsburgh.

