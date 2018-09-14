Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — The ravages of Florence may be 470 miles away from Millvale but to the people who live and work in this river town, Florence might as well be in Etna.

“Ever since the 2004 incident, every time it rains, I get nervous,” says Fred Bohn, who owns The Attic Record Store.

The Attic’s inventory is stacked from floor to ceiling and near the front door is a stack of sand bags. Bohn says living with the threat of floods is getting old.

“Just like July 5 when we got flooded and that wasn’t even part of a hurricane,” he said.

All over Millvale sandbags sit on the front door stoops of businesses and residences.

The US Army Corp of Engineers Megan Gottlieb says they don’t expect Florence to bring anywhere near the rain that fell during Gordon.

“With Gordon, we saw up to 7 to 8 inches in a three day window,” she said.

The flooding from Gordon has receded and now the Corp is hurrying to get ready for Florence.

“We’ve been able to dump a lot of water from those reservoirs and regain a lot of space. Now our reservoirs have about 80 percent additional space to store additional run off. So we’re in a very good position,” Gottlieb said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says they’ve been planning for Florence’s arrival.

“We are prepared if anything happens. We will, if necessary, activate the flood response units. We had three on last weekend during Gordon so we will be prepared,” he said.

Public Works will also be on duty as the storm arrives to keep the catch basins clear and roads open.

“The ground is still very saturated and we have to be careful with that,” Hissrich said.

One of Hissrich’s major concerns is another flood event that closes the 10th Street Bypass and the “Bathtub” section of the Parkway Central.

“We certainly hope that we’re not going to have to close the bathtub again. That necessitates motorcycle officers to guide people around the bathtub area,” he said.

The storm is expected to arrive on Monday and shower down on the region into Tuesday.

Hissrich looks at it this way: “I wish it would go away, but at the same time I’m thankful it’s not snow.”