By David Highfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A beach, a blue lagoon, and an ice skating rink – that’s what is reportedly coming to Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette say that Millcraft Investments have reached a deal to build a man-made lagoon on the North Side, west of the West End Bridge.

bluelagoonnorthside Breathtakingly Beautiful Blue Lagoon Planned For Pittsburghs North Side

Photo Credit: Millcraft Investments/PG

The two-acre lagoon will feature incredible blue water and be the first of its kind in a cold weather climate.

The PG says that in the summer part of the lagoon will feature a white sandy beach area for lounging and sun bathing. It will also reportedly have places for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and scuba lessons.

Also in the summer the lagoon will feature a splash pool for children and a fountain and light show at night.

In the winter part of the lagoon will be transformed into an ice skating rink.

The Esplanade will also feature another first for Pittsburgh, thermal baths that will be available year round.

The PG says that around the lagoon will be a hotel, residences, and other retail.

The project is being described as a small version of Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon.

A giant Ferris wheel with LED lighting and climate controlled gondolas is also being planned.

The group says they are also considering a “Pittsburgh Firsts” museum that would highlight inventions and inventors from Pittsburgh.

The start of the project is some 18 months away.

