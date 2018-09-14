Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — A strong work ethic ended with a sweet reward for one Beaver County woman.

Barb Mroz, 88, retired from Rosalind Candy Castle this week after 70 years on the job. She finally decided to hang up her apron and hairnet to spend more time at home.

She’s worked as the lead “chocolate dipper” since the shop’s doors first opened in 1914.

“There’s nothing easy about this job,” said Mroz. “You just have to learn as you go.”

While most candy shops across the state only use chocolate enrober machines that cover the candy in chocolate, Barb tempers chocolate by hand and hand-dips the shop’s special pieces. She worked as the leader of an elite group of workers called “the dippers.”

“[She’s been saying for probably] the last three years ‘Aw, I don’t know if I’ll be back the next year,’ but she kept coming back,” said Roberta Temple, a fellow employee.

Temple said she viewed Barb as a mother and will miss their daily talks. She will also miss her skilled hands as the holiday season orders ramp up.

For Barb’s replacement, the fun is only just beginning. Teenager Becca Woloszyn realizes she has big shoes to fill.

“They said, ‘Do you want to start tomorrow?’ and I was like, ‘Sure!’ and it was really short notice,” said Woloszyn.

Wolosyzn said her first day was rough, but she hopes she can get the hang of it.

When KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked her if she planned to stay as long as Barb: “It’s possible, maybe. But maybe not quite that long.”

Seventy years have passed since the camera captured Barb as a bright-eyed young teen inside Rosalind Candy Castle.

Her reason for staying so long is simple.

“Well, I had a good job, and I like my job, so I was just lucky enough to stay here that long,” she said.

When asked how she stopped herself from eating chocolate all day, she laughed and said, “Oh, I put on a lot of weight. Everybody does. You try not to but you do.”