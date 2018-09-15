  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins opened their second day of training camp on Saturday morning, and an intense intra-squad scrimmage led to some players getting banged up.

First, Evgeni Malkin took a high-stick from Matt Cullen and skated to the locker room. It was the second time Malkin has been hit up high in less than a week, after taking a high stick in informal workouts on Tuesday.

Malkin returned a short time later. Cullen then gave Malkin a hug as they lined up for a faceoff later in the scrimmage.

Second-year forward Zach Aston-Reese, coming off a broken jaw on an illegal Tom Wilson hit in last year’s playoff loss against the Washington Capitals, also took a puck to the face off the stick of Kris Letang.

He too, appeared to be OK after the incident.

Two players expected to be major contributors this season are still absent from camp.

Riley Sheahan, who is expected to fill the fourth-line center role, and Derick Brassard, who could be the third-line center, were both out. The Penguins announced that Sheahan is dealing with a “lower-body” injury, and Brassard is battling illness.

