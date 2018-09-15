  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ALCOSAN set out to prove you could have fun at a sewage treatment plant on Saturday.

The 16th annual event featured free exhibits, tours and activities at the wastewater treatment plant, located on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

alcosan ALCOSAN Hosts 16th Annual Open House Event

More than 50 exhibitors were be on hand, including the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission’s 2,200-gallon aquarium, which offered visitors an up-close view of fish caught in the Ohio River.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about native and local amphibian species, drive a robot, and design their own watershed, among other activities.

alcosan2 ALCOSAN Hosts 16th Annual Open House Event

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

ALCOSAN is an environmental and public health organization, treating wastewater for 83 Allegheny County communities, including the City of Pittsburgh.

