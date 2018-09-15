Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ALCOSAN set out to prove you could have fun at a sewage treatment plant on Saturday.

The 16th annual event featured free exhibits, tours and activities at the wastewater treatment plant, located on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

More than 50 exhibitors were be on hand, including the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission’s 2,200-gallon aquarium, which offered visitors an up-close view of fish caught in the Ohio River.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about native and local amphibian species, drive a robot, and design their own watershed, among other activities.

ALCOSAN is an environmental and public health organization, treating wastewater for 83 Allegheny County communities, including the City of Pittsburgh.