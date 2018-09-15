Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of Disney’s more recent princess films are returning to movie theaters nationwide for a limited time.

AMC Theatres’ “Dream Big, Princess” series will bring Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel, Moana and Cinderella back to the big screen.

The movie theater chain began showing the 2017 live action “Beauty and the Beast” on Friday and will have daily showings of the movie through Sept. 20.

The rest of the line-up is as follows:

Sept. 21 – 27: “The Princess and the Frog”

“The Princess and the Frog” Sept. 28 – Oct. 4: “Tangled”

“Tangled” Oct. 5 – 11: “Moana”

“Moana” Oct. 12 – 18: “Cinderella” (2015 live action film)

To find a participating theater and purchase tickets, visit amctheatres.com/offers.