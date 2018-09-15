Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Service will be restored to the Port Authority’s Blue Line Library T route on Sunday, almost three months after flood damage shut it down.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Saturday afternoon that the Blue Line Library route will reopen at the start of service Sunday. The Library and West Library park and ride lots will also reopen Sunday.

Parking has been free at the South Hills Village Garage since the line was shut down to make up for the inconvenience. Anyone who purchased a July parking pass and has not yet been refunded is asked to visit the customer service window at the garage to have their pass activated for use through the end of October.

There was significant damage to portions of the Blue Line rails after severe storms and flooding on June 20. Service to the Blue Line South Hills Village route was fully restored three days later, but the Blue Line Library route remained shut down with shuttle buses serving stations along the line.

Port Authority initially hoped to have service restored at the beginning of September, but repairs were delayed when crews had to focus on repairing the T tracks near the Station Square T stop after several freight train cars derailed in August.