MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (KDKA) — Parking practice went very wrong for one driver in Maryland on Saturday.

Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, posted photos showing a car almost completely submerged in a public swimming pool.

According to Piringer, the crash was the result of a driver error during a parking practice session.

~1245p 20125 Arrowhead Rd. Gburg, Car into community pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village. No injuries. 2 occupants self rescued. appears to Driver error during parking practice session. @GPDNews investigating pic.twitter.com/4KbYU0Qc0J — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 15, 2018

Two people escaped from the car. No one was injured.