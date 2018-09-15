Filed Under:Car Into Pool, Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (KDKA) — Parking practice went very wrong for one driver in Maryland on Saturday.

Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, posted photos showing a car almost completely submerged in a public swimming pool.

According to Piringer, the crash was the result of a driver error during a parking practice session.

Two people escaped from the car. No one was injured.

