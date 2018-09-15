Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Several row houses were torn down in Harrison Township on Saturday afternoon just hours after a devastating fire.

The Citizens Hose Fire/Rescue/EMS company said crews were sent to Linden Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a fully involved fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from a 3-story, 4-unit row house near the Polish National Alliance building.

It took crews almost five hours to get the fire under control and clear the scene.

Hours later, equipment and crews arrived on the scene to tear down the building.