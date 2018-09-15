  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Several row houses were torn down in Harrison Township on Saturday afternoon just hours after a devastating fire.

The Citizens Hose Fire/Rescue/EMS company said crews were sent to Linden Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a fully involved fire.

linden street fire Row Houses Torn Down After Devastating Fire In Harrison Twp.

(Photo Credit: Citizens Hose Fire/Rescue/EMS Facebook)

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from a 3-story, 4-unit row house near the Polish National Alliance building.

It took crews almost five hours to get the fire under control and clear the scene.

harrison fire Row Houses Torn Down After Devastating Fire In Harrison Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Hours later, equipment and crews arrived on the scene to tear down the building.

